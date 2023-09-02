How to Watch Butler vs. Langston Hughes High School Football Game Live Without Cable

High school football is more than just a pastime in Georgia, it’s a tradition. That tradition continues Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET when Langston Hughes hosts Butler on NFHS Network. The game will be one of the top high school football contests in the entire country this week, so lovers of the sport will want to make sure they tune in with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

The Butler Bulldogs hail from Matthews, N.C., so they have a bit of a drive ahead of them to get to Langston Hughes. Butler is 1-1 on the season, dropping its opener versus Rolesville in a heartbreaking 21-19 loss before rebounding against Richmond, notching a 50-13 victory. It will need all the offensive firepower it can muster against the home team this week.

The Langston Hughes Panthers of Fairburn, Ga. are the ninth-ranked team in the entire country, but it won’t be overlooking Butler this week. The Panthers survived a scare in Week 1 by beating Carrollton 39-34, but had a better showing against McEachern in Week 2, winning by a score of 40-9. Will the team’s undefeated season continue against Butler?

No, unfortunately. The Butler vs. Langston Hughes contest is only available to stream with a subscription to NFHS Network, and that service does not offer free trials.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Butler vs. Langston Hughes on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

