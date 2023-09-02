 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network High School Football

How to Watch Butler vs. Langston Hughes High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

High school football is more than just a pastime in Georgia, it’s a tradition. That tradition continues Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET when Langston Hughes hosts Butler on NFHS Network. The game will be one of the top high school football contests in the entire country this week, so lovers of the sport will want to make sure they tune in with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Butler vs. Langston Hughes High School Football Game

About Butler vs. Langston Hughes High School Football Game

The Butler Bulldogs hail from Matthews, N.C., so they have a bit of a drive ahead of them to get to Langston Hughes. Butler is 1-1 on the season, dropping its opener versus Rolesville in a heartbreaking 21-19 loss before rebounding against Richmond, notching a 50-13 victory. It will need all the offensive firepower it can muster against the home team this week.

The Langston Hughes Panthers of Fairburn, Ga. are the ninth-ranked team in the entire country, but it won’t be overlooking Butler this week. The Panthers survived a scare in Week 1 by beating Carrollton 39-34, but had a better showing against McEachern in Week 2, winning by a score of 40-9. Will the team’s undefeated season continue against Butler?

Can You Stream Butler vs. Langston Hughes High School Football Game for Free?

No, unfortunately. The Butler vs. Langston Hughes contest is only available to stream with a subscription to NFHS Network, and that service does not offer free trials.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Butler vs. Langston Hughes on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

Watch Highlights of Langston Hughes' Week 1 Victory Over Carrollton

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.