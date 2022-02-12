How to Watch Marquette vs. Butler Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the Butler Bulldogs face the #18 Marquette Golden Eagles from Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Butler Bulldogs vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

The Butler vs. Marquette game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Butler vs. Marquette on fuboTV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Marquette game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Marquette on Sling TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Marquette game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Marquette on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Butler vs. Marquette game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Marquette on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Marquette game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Marquette on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Marquette game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Marquette on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Butler vs. Marquette game.

Can you stream Butler vs. Marquette on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Butler vs. Marquette game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Butler vs. Marquette Live Stream

Marquette vs. Butler Game Preview: Butler Bulldogs face the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles on 3-game skid

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks to end its three-game skid when the Bulldogs take on No. 18 Marquette.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 on their home court. Butler is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Thompson is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

Justin Lewis is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.6 points and eight rebounds. Darryl Morsell is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.