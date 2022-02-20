How to Watch Providence vs. Butler Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Butler Bulldogs face the #8 Providence Friars from Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Butler Bulldogs vs. Providence Friars

The Butler vs. Providence game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Butler vs. Providence on fuboTV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Providence on Sling TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Providence on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Butler vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Providence on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Butler vs. Providence on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Providence on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Butler vs. Providence game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Butler vs. Providence on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Butler vs. Providence game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Butler vs. Providence Live Stream

Providence vs. Butler Game Preview: No. 8 Providence visits Butler after Watson's 20-point game

Providence Friars (21-3, 11-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Providence takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Nate Watson scored 20 points in Providence’s 89-84 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-5 in home games. Butler has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Friars are 11-2 in Big East play. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 13.1 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 4.2.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last meeting 69-62 on Jan. 23. Watson scored 18 points to help lead the Friars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is averaging 10.7 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Noah Horchler is averaging 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Friars: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.