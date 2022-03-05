 Skip to Content
How to Watch Villanova vs. Butler Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Butler Bulldogs face the #11 Villanova Wildcats from Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Butler Bulldogs vs. Villanova Wildcats

The Butler vs. Villanova game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Butler vs. Villanova on fuboTV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Villanova game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Villanova on Sling TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Villanova game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Villanova on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Butler vs. Villanova game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Villanova on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Villanova game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Villanova on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Butler vs. Villanova game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Butler vs. Villanova on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Butler vs. Villanova game.

Can you stream Butler vs. Villanova on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Butler vs. Villanova game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Butler vs. Villanova Live Stream

Villanova vs. Butler Game Preview: Daniels and No. 11 Villanova host Butler

Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 15-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Villanova visits the Butler Bulldogs after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova’s 76-74 win against the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-6 at home. Butler gives up 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 15-4 against conference opponents. Villanova has a 19-7 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Villanova won 82-42 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Collin Gillespie led Villanova with 17 points, and Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.4 points. Bo Hodges is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

Gillespie is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

