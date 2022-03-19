How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. BYU Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the BYU Cougars face the Northern Iowa Panthers from Marriott Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

BYU Cougars vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The BYU vs. Northern Iowa game will be streaming on ESPN+.

Can you stream BYU vs. Northern Iowa on ESPN+?

You can watch the BYU vs. Northern Iowa game with ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. BYU Game Preview: BYU squares off against Northern Iowa in NIT

Northern Iowa Panthers (20-11, 14-4 MVC) at BYU Cougars (23-10, 9-6 WCC)

Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars and the Northern Iowa Panthers meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cougars are 9-6 against WCC opponents. BYU ranks second in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 2.8.

The Panthers are 14-4 in MVC play. Northern Iowa averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Cougars. Alex Barcello is averaging 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for BYU.

AJ Green is averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers. Noah Carter is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.