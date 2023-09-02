How to Watch BYU vs. Sam Houston State 2023 College Football Game Live Without Cable

After 12 seasons of college football independence, the BYU Cougars open the 2023 season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The team’s first game under the new conference banner will happen at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10:15 p.m. ET, as the Cougars host the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

BYU Cougars vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats

The BYU vs. Sam Houston State game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream BYU vs. Sam Houston State on Sling TV?

You can watch the BYU vs. Sam Houston State game on FS1 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. Sam Houston State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the BYU vs. Sam Houston State game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream BYU vs. Sam Houston State on Fubo?

You can watch the BYU vs. Sam Houston State game on FS1 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. Sam Houston State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the BYU vs. Sam Houston State game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. Sam Houston State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the BYU vs. Sam Houston State game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

