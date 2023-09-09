How to Watch Southern Utah vs. BYU 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT, the BYU Cougars face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds from Happy Valley’s LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

BYU Cougars vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT Location : BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium | Provo, UT 84604

: BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium | Provo, UT 84604 TV : ESPN+ (Not available on TV)

: ESPN+ (Not available on TV) Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the BYU vs. Southern Utah game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

