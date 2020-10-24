How to Watch BYU vs. Texas State on ESPN for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT, the #12 BYU Cougars face the Texas State Bobcats from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

BYU Cougars vs. Texas State Bobcats

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.