How to Watch BYU vs. Texas State on ESPN for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT, the #12 BYU Cougars face the Texas State Bobcats from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

BYU Cougars vs. Texas State Bobcats

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: ESPN + 22 Top Cable Channels