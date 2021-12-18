How to Watch Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU Live for Free Online on December 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the #13 BYU Cougars face the UAB Blazers from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

BYU Cougars vs. UAB Blazers

The BYU vs. UAB game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ABC on fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

You won’t be able to stream it on YouTube TV after ABC and ESPN were dropped from the service on December 17.

Can you stream BYU vs. UAB on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the BYU vs. UAB game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. UAB on Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC, you will be able to stream it on ESPN3, which is available with the Sling Orange plan. You can get your first month of Sling TV for just $10.

Can you stream BYU vs. UAB on fuboTV?

You can watch the BYU vs. UAB game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. UAB on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the BYU vs. UAB game on ABC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. UAB on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV no longer carries ABC so you won’t be able to stream the game. You won’t be able to stream ACC Network, ESPN, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. UAB on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the BYU vs. UAB game.

Can you stream BYU vs. UAB on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the BYU vs. UAB game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

UAB vs. BYU Game Preview: No. 12 BYU surging, set to take on UAB in Independence Bowl

By The Associated Press

Independence Bowl: No. 12 BYU (10-2, No. 13 CFP) vs. UAB (8-4), Dec. 18, 3:30 p.m. Eastern (ABC)

Line: BYU by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

BYU is on a five-game winning streak and wants to justify a season-ending AP Top 25 ranking either in the top 10 or close to it, and can do so by reaching 11 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than a decade. BYU hasn’t finished in the top 10 in the AP Poll since 1996. UAB is trying to win a bowl game for just the second time in program history and doing so against a ranked opponent would be a landmark triumph for the program.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s running game, led by Tyler Allgeier and dual-threat QB Jaren Hall, against a UAB defense that ranked first in Conference USA and 15th nationally in fewest yards allowed per game with 323.3.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: Allgeier is in the midst of a second-straight 1,000-yard rushing season. He has 1,414 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing this season. He ended the regular season tied for first nationally in TDs rushing.

UAB: RB DeWayne McBride rushed for 1,188 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, averaging 6.75 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cougars are 39-12-1 all-time against teams from Conference USA. … BYU has made 38 previous bowl appearances with a record of 16–21–1. The Cougars have appeared in 19 different bowl games against 34 different opponents. … This is BYU’s 16th bowl game in the past 17 seasons. … BYU is playing in Louisiana for just the third time, and for the first time in a bowl game. Previously, the Cougars played regular season games in New Orleans against Tulane and LSU. … Hall passed for 2,583 yards and 20 TDs against five interceptions this seasons. … UAB is playing in just its fifth bowl game. … The Blazers have three previous victories over ranked teams. … UAB has won 42 games since returning to action in 2017, the most wins of any C-USA team during that span. … UAB QB Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 2,085 yards and 15 touchdowns vs. six interceptions this season. He also has five TDs rushing. He has started nine games this season, going 6-3.