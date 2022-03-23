 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington State vs. BYU Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the BYU Cougars face the Washington State Cougars from Marriott Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars

The BYU vs. Washington State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream BYU vs. Washington State on fuboTV?

You can watch the BYU vs. Washington State game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. Washington State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the BYU vs. Washington State game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. Washington State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the BYU vs. Washington State game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. Washington State on Sling TV?

You can watch the BYU vs. Washington State game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. Washington State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the BYU vs. Washington State game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream BYU vs. Washington State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the BYU vs. Washington State game.

Can you stream BYU vs. Washington State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the BYU vs. Washington State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington State vs. BYU Game Preview: BYU squares off against Washington State in NIT matchup

Washington State Cougars (21-14, 11-9 Pac-12) at BYU Cougars (24-10, 9-6 WCC)

Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars and Washington State Cougars play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The BYU Cougars are 9-6 against WCC opponents. BYU is fourth in the WCC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 7.1.

The Washington State Cougars are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State has a 0-6 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 9.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the BYU Cougars. Alex Barcello is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Michael Flowers is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Washington State Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Washington State Cougars: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

