How to Watch BYU vs. Western Kentucky on ESPN for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT, the #11 BYU Cougars face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

BYU Cougars vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.