 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
College Football Cal Poly Mustangs
San Jose State Spartans NBC Sports Bay Area

How to Watch Cal Poly vs San Jose State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

Mike Nelson

The San Jose Spartans will host the Cal Poly Mustangs this week and will be looking for their first win of the season. The game between the two will be on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. ET. / 1 p.m. PT at CEFCU Stadium. The game is not airing on a national broadcaster and is exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State University (SJSU):

  • When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
  • Where: Spartan’s CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA 95112
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

While the Cal Poly Mustangs face the San Jose Spartans on NBC Sports Bay Area, (which is available with a 5-day free trial), you can also stream NBC Sports Bay Area locally on Hulu Live TV and Fubo. More information about each platform below.

About the 2023 Cal Poly vs San Jose State Game:

The San Jose State Spartans are eager to turn their season around as they prepare to face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs. After a tough start, losing to sixth-ranked USC and number 18 Oregon State, the Spartans are still in search of their first win. Despite the challenges, there is optimism as the schedule ahead offers slightly easier matchups.

Related: How to Stream College Football

To secure a victory, the Spartans must focus on three key elements. Firstly, they need to unleash the mobility of senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who has proven his skills both inside and outside the pocket. Secondly, the defense must step up and show improvements after conceding 98 points in the first two games. Lastly, controlling the time of possession will be crucial to keep the Mustangs’ offense at bay and maintain the Spartans’ offensive rhythm.

How to watch the Cal Poly vs San Jose State game without cable:

Because Cal Poly and San Jose are playing on NBC Sports Bay Area for this game, there are a few live tv streaming platforms that will be airing the college football game. Here are all the options for you to consider:

Can you stream Cal Poly vs. San Jose State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Mustangs vs Spartans game on NBC Sports Bay Area with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $30 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Cal Poly vs. San Jose State on Fubo?

You can watch the Cal Poly vs. San Jose game on NBC Sports Bay Area with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Cal Poly vs. San Jose on Hulu Live TV?

Yep! You can watch the Cal Poly Mustangs vs. San Jose Spartans game on NBC Sports Bay Area with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Cal Poly vs San Jose football game on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Caly Poly vs San Jose State game on NBC Sports Bay Area with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $99.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.