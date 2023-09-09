How to Watch Cal Poly vs San Jose State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

The San Jose Spartans will host the Cal Poly Mustangs this week and will be looking for their first win of the season. The game between the two will be on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. ET. / 1 p.m. PT at CEFCU Stadium. The game is not airing on a national broadcaster and is exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

Cal Poly vs. San Jose State University (SJSU):

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Where : Spartan’s CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA 95112

: Spartan’s CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA 95112 TV Channel : NBC Sports Bay Area

: NBC Sports Bay Area Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

While the Cal Poly Mustangs face the San Jose Spartans on NBC Sports Bay Area, (which is available with a 5-day free trial), you can also stream NBC Sports Bay Area locally on Hulu Live TV and Fubo. More information about each platform below.

About the 2023 Cal Poly vs San Jose State Game:

The San Jose State Spartans are eager to turn their season around as they prepare to face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs. After a tough start, losing to sixth-ranked USC and number 18 Oregon State, the Spartans are still in search of their first win. Despite the challenges, there is optimism as the schedule ahead offers slightly easier matchups.

To secure a victory, the Spartans must focus on three key elements. Firstly, they need to unleash the mobility of senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who has proven his skills both inside and outside the pocket. Secondly, the defense must step up and show improvements after conceding 98 points in the first two games. Lastly, controlling the time of possession will be crucial to keep the Mustangs’ offense at bay and maintain the Spartans’ offensive rhythm.

How to watch the Cal Poly vs San Jose State game without cable:

Because Cal Poly and San Jose are playing on NBC Sports Bay Area for this game, there are a few live tv streaming platforms that will be airing the college football game. Here are all the options for you to consider:

Can you stream Cal Poly vs. San Jose State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Mustangs vs Spartans game on NBC Sports Bay Area with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $30 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Cal Poly vs. San Jose State on Fubo?

You can watch the Cal Poly vs. San Jose game on NBC Sports Bay Area with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Cal Poly vs. San Jose on Hulu Live TV?

Yep! You can watch the Cal Poly Mustangs vs. San Jose Spartans game on NBC Sports Bay Area with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Cal Poly vs San Jose football game on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Caly Poly vs San Jose State game on NBC Sports Bay Area with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.