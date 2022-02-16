How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Ducks visit the Flames after Lundestrom's 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (23-17-9, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (27-13-6, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -188, Ducks +159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Calgary Flames after Isac Lundestrom scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

The Flames are 5-5-1 in division matchups. Calgary ranks 18th in the league with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Ducks are 7-3-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.6 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Calgary won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 60 points, scoring 19 goals and collecting 41 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 24 total assists and has 27 points. Derek Grant has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.8 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.