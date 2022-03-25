How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Arizona travels to face Gaudreau and the Flames

Arizona Coyotes (20-39-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (38-17-8, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary hit the ice against Arizona. Gaudreau currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 82 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 53 assists.

The Flames are 18-10-3 in conference matchups. Calgary averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 6-11-1 against opponents from the Central. Arizona averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Feb. 2, Calgary won 4-2. Christopher Tanev recorded a team-high 4 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau has 82 total points for the Flames, 29 goals and 53 assists. Elias Lindholm has six goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-nine in 44 games this season. Clayton Keller has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: out (lower body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).