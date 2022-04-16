How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In , the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Arizona faces Calgary, aims to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (22-47-5, eighth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (45-20-9, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona travels to Calgary looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Flames are 25-13-4 in Western Conference games. Calgary ranks sixth in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Coyotes are 7-12-2 against opponents from the Central. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 25, Calgary won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 38 goals and has 74 points. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 38 total assists and has 45 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 4.6 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (upper body), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: day to day (hand/arm), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).