 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on December 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Arizona Extra≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona Extra

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Arizona brings losing streak into matchup with Calgary

Arizona Coyotes (7-11-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes look to end a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 10-10-3 overall and 8-5-1 at home. The Flames have a 6-2-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Arizona is 6-9-3 on the road and 7-11-3 overall. The Coyotes have a -16 scoring differential, with 57 total goals scored and 73 conceded.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 9-1. Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Andersson has three goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has scored seven goals with 14 assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 6.2 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.