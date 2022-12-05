How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on December 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Arizona brings losing streak into matchup with Calgary

Arizona Coyotes (7-11-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes look to end a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 10-10-3 overall and 8-5-1 at home. The Flames have a 6-2-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Arizona is 6-9-3 on the road and 7-11-3 overall. The Coyotes have a -16 scoring differential, with 57 total goals scored and 73 conceded.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 9-1. Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Andersson has three goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has scored seven goals with 14 assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 6.2 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).