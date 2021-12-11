How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins

When: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary takes on Boston on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (13-8-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (15-6-6, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -132, Bruins +110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Flames play Boston.

The Flames are 4-2-4 at home. Calgary is first in the Western Conference with 5.0 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.7.

The Bruins are 6-4-1 on the road. Boston has scored 64 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Brad Marchand leads the team with 10.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Calgary won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 17 goals, adding three assists and collecting 20 points. Gaudreau has six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 10 goals and has 25 points. David Pastrnak has four goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Bruins: Jakub Zboril: day to day (lower body).