 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary takes on Boston on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (13-8-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (15-6-6, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -132, Bruins +110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Flames play Boston.

The Flames are 4-2-4 at home. Calgary is first in the Western Conference with 5.0 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.7.

The Bruins are 6-4-1 on the road. Boston has scored 64 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Brad Marchand leads the team with 10.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Calgary won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 17 goals, adding three assists and collecting 20 points. Gaudreau has six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 10 goals and has 25 points. David Pastrnak has four goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Bruins: Jakub Zboril: day to day (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.