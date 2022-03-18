How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

