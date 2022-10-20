 Skip to Content
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Flames look to keep win streak alive, host the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Buffalo Sabres as winners of three games in a row.

Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 29-11-8 in home games a season ago. The Flames scored 291 total goals last season (3.6 per game on 35.5 shots per game).

Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 15-21-5 record in road games last season. The Sabres scored 47 power-play goals last season on 222 total chances (2.7 chances per game).

INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).

Sabres: Riley Sheahan: day to day (muscular).

