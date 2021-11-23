 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Flames host the Blackhawks following shutout win

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -197, Blackhawks +162; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after the Flames shut out Boston 4-0. Daniel Vladar earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 27 saves.

The Flames are 0-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 4-5-0 in conference play. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging just 3.9 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 13 total assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 15 goals and has 17 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 11 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 17 points, scoring six goals and collecting 11 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

