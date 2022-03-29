How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: Altitude

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, DIRECTV STREAM is the only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Kadri and Colorado take on Calgary

Colorado Avalanche (46-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (40-17-8, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri and Colorado hit the ice against Calgary. He’s ninth in the in the NHL with 81 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 55 assists.

The Flames are 20-10-3 against conference opponents. Calgary is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau with 0.9.

The Avalanche are 13-5-3 against opponents from the Central. Colorado ranks second in the league averaging 6.5 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

In their last meeting on March 13, Colorado won 3-0. MacKinnon scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 90 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 60 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Kadri has 81 total points while scoring 26 goals and totaling 55 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).