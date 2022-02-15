How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Columbus takes road win streak into matchup with Calgary

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-22-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Calgary Flames (26-13-6, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Calgary aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Flames are 10-4-4 at home. Calgary has scored 150 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Andrew Mangiapane leads the team with 24.

The Blue Jackets have gone 11-12-0 away from home. Columbus serves 7.1 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Dean Kukan leads them averaging 0.7.

In their last meeting on Jan. 26, Calgary won 6-0. Johnny Gaudreau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 58 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 39 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 30 total assists and has 32 points. Patrik Laine has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols), Gavin Bayreuther: day to day (undisclosed).