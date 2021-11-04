How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Dallas faces Calgary on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (3-4-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (6-1-2, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -144, Stars +121; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to stop its four-game skid when the Stars play Calgary.

Calgary went 26-27-3 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 at home. Goalies for the Flames recorded four shutouts last season while compiling an .899 save percentage.

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall a season ago while going 10-12-6 on the road. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Stars: None listed.