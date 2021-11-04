How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
- When: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.
Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
Live TV Streaming Option
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Dallas faces Calgary on 4-game slide
By The Associated Press
Dallas Stars (3-4-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (6-1-2, second in the Pacific)
Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -144, Stars +121; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to stop its four-game skid when the Stars play Calgary.
Calgary went 26-27-3 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 at home. Goalies for the Flames recorded four shutouts last season while compiling an .899 save percentage.
Dallas went 23-19-14 overall a season ago while going 10-12-6 on the road. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.
The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Stars: None listed.