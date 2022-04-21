How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on KTXA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars

When: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: KTXA

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary hosts Dallas after Mangiapane's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (43-29-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (47-20-10, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -219, Stars +179; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Calgary after Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals in the Flames’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

The Flames are 27-13-5 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

The Stars are 14-8-3 against opponents from the Central. Dallas averages 3.1 penalties per game, the least in the league. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last matchup on Feb. 1, Calgary won 4-3. Elias Lindholm recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 108 points, scoring 38 goals and adding 70 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 37 goals and has 72 points. Roope Hintz has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).