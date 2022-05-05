 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game 2 Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If the earlier games go to overtime, the start of this matchup will be on truTV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary brings 1-0 lead into game 2 against Dallas

Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -236, Stars +191; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flames lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won the last meeting 1-0.

Calgary has gone 23-9-7 in home games and 50-21-11 overall. The Flames are 44-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Dallas has gone 19-18-2 in road games and 46-30-6 overall. The Stars have gone 15-7-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has eight goals over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 37 goals and 35 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.