How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game 2 Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If the earlier games go to overtime, the start of this matchup will be on truTV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary brings 1-0 lead into game 2 against Dallas

Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -236, Stars +191; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flames lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won the last meeting 1-0.

Calgary has gone 23-9-7 in home games and 50-21-11 overall. The Flames are 44-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Dallas has gone 19-18-2 in road games and 46-30-6 overall. The Stars have gone 15-7-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has eight goals over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 37 goals and 35 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).