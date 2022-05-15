 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game 7 Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Elsewhere, the game is streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Stars visit the Flames in game 7 of their First Round Series

Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -196, Stars +164; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars face off in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

Calgary has a 23-9-7 record in home games and a 50-21-11 record overall. The Flames are 7-4-8 in games decided by a goal.

Dallas has gone 19-18-2 on the road and 46-30-6 overall. The Stars have a 22-6-3 record in games decided by a goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 42 goals and 62 assists for the Flames. Johnny Gaudreau has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has scored 27 goals with 53 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

