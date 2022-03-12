 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Detroit visits Calgary after Raymond's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (24-27-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (35-15-7, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host Detroit after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.

The Flames are 17-5-5 at home. Calgary averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Red Wings have gone 8-15-3 away from home. Detroit averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

Calgary knocked off Detroit 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 29 goals, adding 32 assists and totaling 61 points. Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Dylan Larkin has 57 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 30 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 4.9 goals per game with an .857 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

