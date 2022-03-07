How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary hosts Edmonton after Lindholm's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (30-22-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (33-14-7, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit Calgary after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Flames’ 4-3 overtime victory against the Avalanche.

The Flames are 16-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Oilers are 13-3-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton has scored 181 goals and ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 38.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Edmonton won 5-3. Draisaitl scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 71 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 49 assists. Lindholm has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Draisaitl has 79 total points while scoring 38 goals and totaling 41 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: Tyson Barrie: out (upper body).