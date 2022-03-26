How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Oilers visit the Flames after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (36-24-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (39-17-8, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -171, Oilers +144; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the Calgary Flames after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers’ 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The Flames are 9-7-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary is sixth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Oilers are 14-4-0 in division play. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

Calgary beat Edmonton 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 7. Tyler Toffoli scored two goals for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 32 goals, adding 34 assists and recording 66 points. Johnny Gaudreau has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 44 goals and has 90 points. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.