NHL TV Guide: How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game 2 Live Online on May 20, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

If the Rangers/Hurricanes goes to OT, this game will start on ESPN2.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary hosts Edmonton with 1-0 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -177, Oilers +150; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Flames lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 9-6. Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals in the victory.

Calgary has gone 50-21-11 overall with a 15-8-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have gone 7-4-8 in one-goal games.

Edmonton is 19-5-0 against the Pacific Division and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have a 16-7-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for the Flames. Tkachuk has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has scored seven goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

