How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Playoff Game 5 Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Edmonton visits Calgary with 3-1 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -143, Oilers +121; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Oilers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won 5-3 in the last matchup. Evander Kane led the Oilers with two goals.

Calgary has a 50-21-11 record overall and a 15-8-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames rank sixth in NHL play with 291 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Edmonton has gone 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have scored 285 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Kane has 12 goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, five assists, six penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.1 assists, 5.8 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).