How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Calgary, aims to break road skid

Los Angeles Kings (36-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (40-18-8, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -277, Kings +223; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Calgary looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Flames are 10-7-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary is fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Kings are 8-8-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 35.2 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, Calgary won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 34 goals and has 68 points. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 28 goals and has 42 points. Phillip Danault has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: day to day (undisclosed).