How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Kings look to keep win streak going, visit the Flames

Los Angeles Kings (9-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 2-2-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Flames are 1-4-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Los Angeles has a 9-6-1 record overall and a 0-2-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 4-1-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has scored five goals with five assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has four goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Jonathan Huberdeau: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

