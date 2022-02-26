How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (31-15-3, third in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (30-14-6, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Minnesota trying to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 13-8-3 against conference opponents. Calgary has scored 168 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Andrew Mangiapane leads the team with 26.

The Wild are 17-11-1 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference averaging 6.4 assists per game, led by Mats Zuccarello with 0.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mangiapane leads the Flames with 26 goals and has 35 points. Elias Lindholm has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Alex Goligoski leads the Wild with a plus-28 in 44 games this season. Zuccarello has eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body).