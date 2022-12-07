How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on December 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Minnesota brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Calgary

Minnesota Wild (13-9-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (11-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 11-10-3 overall and 9-5-1 at home. The Flames have gone 3-4-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Minnesota is 13-9-2 overall and 6-3-1 on the road. The Wild have gone 3-5-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has scored eight goals with 10 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 16 goals and 16 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower-body).