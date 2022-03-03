How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (13-34-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (32-14-6, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -400, Canadiens +310

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Montreal looking to prolong its 11-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 15-4-4 at home. Calgary is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.9.

The Canadiens have gone 5-17-6 away from home. Montreal serves 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Montreal won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 28 goals and has 38 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 16 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jesse Ylonen leads the Canadiens with a plus-two in seven games this season. Cole Caufield has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (upper body), Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Joel Armia: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Anderson: day to day (undisclosed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).