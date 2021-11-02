How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Predators visit the Flames after Jeannot's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (4-4-0, fourth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (6-1-1, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -163, Predators +136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host Nashville after Tanner Jeannot scored two goals in the Predators’ 3-2 shootout win against the Islanders.

Calgary finished 26-27-3 overall and 15-12-1 at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Flames allowed 2.7 goals on 28.0 shots per game last season.

Nashville went 31-23-2 overall a season ago while going 13-13-2 on the road. The Predators scored 151 total goals last season, 28 on power plays and six shorthanded.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: Noah Hanifin: day to day (upper body).

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19).