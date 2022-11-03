How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators
- When: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South
In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|Bally Sports South
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports South
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary
Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames.
Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home last season. The Flames allowed 2.5 goals per game while scoring 3.6 last season.
Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 20-17-6 record in road games last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while allowing 250 last season for a +12 goal differential.
INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).
Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).