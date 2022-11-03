How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary

Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home last season. The Flames allowed 2.5 goals per game while scoring 3.6 last season.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 20-17-6 record in road games last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while allowing 250 last season for a +12 goal differential.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).