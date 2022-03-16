 Skip to Content
How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: New Jersey faces Calgary on 4-game road skid

New Jersey Devils (22-33-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Calgary Flames (36-16-7, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -334, Devils +260; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hits the road against Calgary looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Flames are 18-5-5 at home. Calgary ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Elias Lindholm with 30.

The Devils have gone 8-19-2 away from home. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Jack Hughes with 19.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Calgary won 5-3. Andrew Mangiapane scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindholm leads the Flames with 30 goals, adding 32 assists and totaling 62 points. Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Hughes leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 46 points. Jesper Bratt has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: day to day (lower body).

Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (illness).

