How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry MSG SportsNet, this is your only way to watch Devils games this season.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Flames host the Devils on losing streak

New Jersey Devils (7-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils as losers of three straight games.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record in home games last season. The Flames averaged 2.9 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 22.8% (54 total power-play goals).

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 on the road last season. The Devils scored 245 total goals last season, with 34 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).