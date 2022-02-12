How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with New York

New York Islanders (17-18-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Calgary Flames (25-13-6, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -172, Islanders +146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts New York aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 9-4-4 on their home ice. Calgary is 21st in the league with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Islanders are 8-8-3 on the road. New York averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Calgary won 5-2. Andrew Mangiapane scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mangiapane leads the Flames with 23 goals and has 30 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 17 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Mathew Barzal has 29 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 18 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).