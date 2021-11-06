 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. New York Rangers

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: New York visits Calgary after Zibanejad's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (6-2-3, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Calgary Flames (6-1-3, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -144, Rangers +120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Calgary Flames after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Calgary finished 26-27-3 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 at home. The Flames averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

New York finished 27-23-6 overall with a 13-12-3 record on the road a season ago. The Rangers scored 37 power play goals with a 20.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Calgary won 5-1. Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals for the Flames.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

