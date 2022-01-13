How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary takes on Ottawa on 3-game skid

Ottawa Senators (9-18-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (17-10-6, fourth in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary aims to stop its three-game slide when the Flames play Ottawa.

The Flames are 4-3-4 at home. Calgary has scored 102 goals and is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Andrew Mangiapane leads the team with 18.

The Senators are 4-9-2 on the road. Ottawa averages 4.5 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 21 total penalties.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Calgary won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 38 total points for the Flames, 15 goals and 23 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with a plus-four in 26 games this season. Drake Batherson has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (health protocols), Tyler Ennis: out (covid-19), Zach Sanford: out (covid-19), Tim Stutzle: out (health protocols), Nicholas Paul: out (health protocols), Josh Norris: out (covid-19), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel), Thomas Chabot: out (covid-19), Anton Forsberg: out (health protocols).