How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Flames host the Flyers following shutout victory

By The Associated Press

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -147, Flyers +124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Calgary after the Flames shut out Pittsburgh 4-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after collecting 45 saves.

Calgary finished 26-27-3 overall a season ago while going 15-12-1 at home. The Flames scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall a season ago while going 13-11-4 on the road. The Flyers were called for 194 penalties last season averaging 3.5 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: Noah Hanifin: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: day to day (undisclosed).