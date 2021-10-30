 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia+----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Flames host the Flyers following shutout victory

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -147, Flyers +124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Calgary after the Flames shut out Pittsburgh 4-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after collecting 45 saves.

Calgary finished 26-27-3 overall a season ago while going 15-12-1 at home. The Flames scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall a season ago while going 13-11-4 on the road. The Flyers were called for 194 penalties last season averaging 3.5 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: Noah Hanifin: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: day to day (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.