How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Pittsburgh takes road win streak into matchup with Calgary

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-4, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Calgary Flames (12-4-5, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -145, Penguins +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hits the road against Calgary looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Flames are 3-2-3 on their home ice. Calgary ranks 10th in the league recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Penguins have gone 5-2-2 away from home. Pittsburgh leads the NHL shooting 36.0 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

Calgary beat Pittsburgh 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 15 goals and has 17 points. Johnny Gaudreau has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-10 in 17 games this season. Jake Guentzel has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Penguins: Bryan Rust: day to day (lower body).