How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. Since AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh is not available on YouTube TV, Hulu, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Pens games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Flames in action against the Penguins following overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (4-1-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -146, Penguins +123; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames took down the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home last season. The Flames scored 54 power-play goals last season on 237 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 on the road last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals last season, with 50 power-play goals and three shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jake Guentzel: out (upper body).