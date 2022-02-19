How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary hosts Seattle after Lindholm's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (16-30-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (28-13-6, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit Calgary after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Flames’ 6-2 win against the Ducks.

The Flames are 11-7-3 against conference opponents. Calgary ranks second in the Western Conference with 36.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Kraken are 4-10-0 against opponents from the Pacific. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.3 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 30, Calgary won 6-4. Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 25 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 33 points. Gaudreau has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 32 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 12 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).