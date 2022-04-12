How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Gaudreau and Calgary take on Seattle

Seattle Kraken (23-43-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (44-19-9, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against Seattle. Gaudreau is fifth in the NHL with 99 points, scoring 34 goals and totaling 65 assists.

The Flames are 24-12-4 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary is sixth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Elias Lindholm with 38.

The Kraken are 12-30-0 in conference matchups. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging only 4.3 assists per game. Yanni Gourde leads them with 24 total assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau has 99 total points for the Flames, 34 goals and 65 assists. Lindholm has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 25 goals and has 41 points. Alexander Wennberg has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (illness), Oliver Kylington: out (upper body), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (undisclosed).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).