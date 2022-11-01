How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Kraken visit the Flames in Pacific Division action

Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, third in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 17-11-3 in division games a season ago. The Flames committed 313 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.1 penalty minutes per game.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall while going 6-20-0 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Kraken scored 32 power-play goals last season on 220 chances for a 14.5% success rate.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).