How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Blues take on the Flames, seek 4th straight victory

St. Louis Blues (25-11-5, second in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (18-12-6, fifth in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -133, Blues +111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Calgary.

The Flames are 5-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Blues are 19-6-4 in Western Conference play. St. Louis ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with 16.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 44 total points for the Flames, 15 goals and 29 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Kyrou leads the Blues with 16 goals and has 41 points. Torey Krug has eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Blues: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blues: None listed.